Israeli ground troops cross border into Wazzani area: NNA

Lebanon News
11-04-2025 | 04:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli ground troops cross border into Wazzani area: NNA
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli ground troops cross border into Wazzani area: NNA

A unit of Israeli ground forces crossed the border and entered the Wazzani park area in South Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported Friday.

Lebanon News

Israel

Ground

Troops

Border

Wazzani

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
MP Houshaymi to LBCI: Hezbollah must hand over its weapons, Israel must comply with Resolution 1701
MP Ali Fayyad says Hezbollah ready for state-led dialogue on unresolved issues
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:23

Germany's Merz set to be elected chancellor on May 6: Sources

LBCI
World News
10:24

EU trade chief to go to Washington for talks on Monday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:26

Erdogan accuses Israel of 'barbarism' after new airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Culture and Public Works Ministers tour historic Mar Mikhael train station as part of restoration effort

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Culture and Public Works Ministers tour historic Mar Mikhael train station as part of restoration effort

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

EU delivers 40 tons of medicines and emergency supplies to Lebanon via UNICEF

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

PM Salam reaffirms reform commitment, pushes forward with IMF deal and regional partnerships

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Energy Minister visits EDL (Images)

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-10

Drone strikes target area in Aita al-Shaab: Two airstrikes reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

MP Ali Fayyad says Hezbollah ready for state-led dialogue on unresolved issues

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanon, IMF await crucial meetings: Will financial reform demands intensify before April 21?

LBCI
World News
2025-04-10

Turkey courts order release of 107 students held over protests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Ceasefire in jeopardy? Israel calls for full enforcement of Resolution 1701 amid Hezbollah's alleged activities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanon, IMF await crucial meetings: Will financial reform demands intensify before April 21?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:15

Israeli ground troops cross border into Wazzani area: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Judge Bitar leaves Abbas Ibrahim under investigation in Beirut Port explosion probe, no charges filed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Lebanon seeks resolution to pension law dispute for private school teachers

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:12

Abbas Ibrahim appears for questioning in Beirut Port explosion investigation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:20

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Lavrov invites FM Youssef Rajji to Moscow amid talks on regional developments

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More