Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
President Aoun says reforms driven by Lebanon’s own priorities, not foreign demands
Lebanon News
14-04-2025 | 03:27
President Aoun says reforms driven by Lebanon’s own priorities, not foreign demands
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told Paul Grove, Republican Staff Director of the U.S. Senate Department of State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Subcommittee that the country’s reform process is already underway and stems from Lebanon’s own interests rather than solely from international pressure.
Grove reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to continuing U.S. aid to support Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
Paul Grove
United States
Reforms
