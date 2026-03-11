EU sanctions 19 Iran officials and entities for rights violations

11-03-2026 | 08:09
EU sanctions 19 Iran officials and entities for rights violations
EU sanctions 19 Iran officials and entities for rights violations

The EU has approved new sanctions on 19 Iranian officials and entities, its foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Wednesday, citing "serious human rights violations" in connection to Tehran's deadly crackdown on mass protests.

"As the Iran war continues, the EU will protect its interests and pursue those responsible for domestic repression," Kallas said, announcing the measures agreed by EU member states.

"It also sends a message to Tehran that Iran's future cannot be built on repression."



AFP
 

