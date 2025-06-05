Israeli artillery targets outskirts of Wazzani, South Lebanon: NNA

05-06-2025 | 08:10
Israeli artillery targets outskirts of Wazzani, South Lebanon: NNA
0min
Israeli artillery targets outskirts of Wazzani, South Lebanon: NNA

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli artillery shelling struck the western outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Wazzani on Thursday.

