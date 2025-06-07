UNIFIL spokesperson says patrol blocked in Srifa was coordinated with Lebanese army

07-06-2025 | 07:24
UNIFIL spokesperson says patrol blocked in Srifa was coordinated with Lebanese army
UNIFIL spokesperson says patrol blocked in Srifa was coordinated with Lebanese army

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said Saturday that a group of men in civilian clothes stopped a peacekeeping patrol in the town of Srifa earlier in the day despite the fact that the patrol had been coordinated with the Lebanese Armed Forces.

“The peacekeepers were able to resume their scheduled activity after the intervention of the Lebanese army,” Tenenti said.

He added that United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 grants UNIFIL the authority to move freely and carry out patrols—with or without the presence of the Lebanese army. “This is part of our mandate,” he said. 

“While we coordinate closely with the Lebanese army, the freedom of movement of our peacekeepers is essential for fulfilling our mission.”

Israeli drone drops stun grenade near Houla, injures civilians
UNIFIL patrol blocked in south Lebanon, Hezbollah flag placed on vehicle (Video)
