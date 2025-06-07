Israeli drone drops stun grenade near Houla, injures civilians

07-06-2025 | 08:19
Israeli drone drops stun grenade near Houla, injures civilians
Israeli drone drops stun grenade near Houla, injures civilians

An Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade toward the Marj area on the outskirts of the southern town of Houla, injuring a civilian identified as K.M. from the town of Tebnine, according to the state-run National News Agency.

However, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the bomb dropped by the Israeli drone near civilians in the town of Houla injured two people.

UNIFIL spokesperson says patrol blocked in Srifa was coordinated with Lebanese army
