Israeli drone drops stun grenade near Houla, injures civilians

An Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade toward the Marj area on the outskirts of the southern town of Houla, injuring a civilian identified as K.M. from the town of Tebnine, according to the state-run National News Agency.



However, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the bomb dropped by the Israeli drone near civilians in the town of Houla injured two people.



