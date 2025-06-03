UNIFIL patrol blocked in southern Lebanon over lack of army escort

A group of young men from the southern town of Seddiqine, in the Tyre district, blocked a UNIFIL patrol attempting to enter the Jabal el-kbir area without a Lebanese army escort.



Tensions escalated into a brief scuffle between local residents and U.N. peacekeepers, prompting the intervention of the Lebanese army, which quickly restored calm.



Following the army’s mediation, the UNIFIL patrol resumed its route back to its base.