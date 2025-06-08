Israel Hayom cites sources: Israel, US reportedly agree to end UNIFIL mission in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
08-06-2025 | 13:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel Hayom cites sources: Israel, US reportedly agree to end UNIFIL mission in South Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel Hayom cites sources: Israel, US reportedly agree to end UNIFIL mission in South Lebanon

According to sources cited by Israel Hayom, Israel believes that coordination with the Lebanese Army is so effective that it renders the presence of UNIFIL unnecessary. The same sources stated that the United States and Israel have decided to end the UNIFIL mission in South Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Israel Hayom

Israel

US

UNIFIL

Mission

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
PM Salam vows end to impunity on judges' assassination anniversary
Lebanon’s culinary charm and hospitality: Restaurant sector gears up to serve a vibrant 2025 summer season
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-05

FM Rajji discusses South Lebanon and UNIFIL with UN envoy following her visit to Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-26

Lebanon file resurfaces in Israel: Israel reports US scenarios to disarm Hezbollah north of Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-23

FM Rajji meets US Ambassador to discuss South Lebanon escalation and UNIFIL renewal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-03

Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Military source to LBCI: Lebanese Army concludes search in Mrayjeh with no findings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Prison break in Ghazir: Inmates breach wall, flee under cover of night

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:39

Lebanese Army inspects site in Laylaki amid allegations of military activity

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Lebanese Army re-inspects site in Mrayjeh at request of ceasefire mechanism—Video

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Phone threat sparks panic in Saksakiyeh in Tyre, turns out to be a prank

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:39

Lebanese Army inspects site in Laylaki amid allegations of military activity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

In Lebanon, IMF sees ‘some progress’ on reforms but urges more external support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-26

Lebanon's president and first lady meet world leaders during Pope Francis' funeral

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

Israel Hayom cites sources: Israel, US reportedly agree to end UNIFIL mission in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Kfar Dounine–Chehabiyeh road in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Military source to LBCI: Lebanese Army concludes search in Mrayjeh with no findings

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:53

Israel orders military to stop Gaza-bound yacht carrying Greta Thunberg

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Shift in strategy: Israeli Chief of Staff eyes timeline to conclude Gaza war amid mounting casualties

LBCI
World News
09:29

Powerful 6.3 magnitude quake shakes Bogota: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

PM Salam vows end to impunity on judges' assassination anniversary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Prison break in Ghazir: Inmates breach wall, flee under cover of night

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More