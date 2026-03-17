Trump accuses NATO of 'foolish mistake' over Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that NATO was making a "foolish mistake" on Iran, after the military alliance's members largely rebuffed his calls to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz to oil traffic.



"I think NATO is making a very foolish mistake," Trump told reporters as he hosted Ireland's prime minister in the Oval Office. "When they say it (Iran) was a threat, but we're not going to help, I think they're very foolish."



AFP





