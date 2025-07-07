News
Israeli incursion reported near Aita al-Shaab shortly after midnight, state media says
Lebanon News
07-07-2025 | 01:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli incursion reported near Aita al-Shaab shortly after midnight, state media says
An Israeli force crossed the border shortly after midnight from the Khallet Warde area and advanced toward the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency.
The force reportedly advanced toward the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town and took up positions in the area.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
South
Border
Israel
Incursion
Aita al-Shaab
