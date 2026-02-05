UN chief 'strongly condemns' deadly Nigeria terrorist attack

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres "strongly condemns" a deadly terrorist attack in Nigeria, his spokesman said Thursday, after the massacre this week that killed as many as 162 people.



"The secretary-general conveys his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and government of Nigeria. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.



"The secretary-general reiterates the solidarity of the United Nations with the government and people of Nigeria in their efforts to fight terrorism and violent extremism and stresses the importance of bringing the perpetrators to justice."



AFP



