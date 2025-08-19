Lebanese Minister Rasamny says feasibility study for Qlayaat Airport only awaits implementation

Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny said Tuesday that Tripoli holds vast potential to become an economic and social model for the rest of Lebanon, stressing that stability is the key to creating jobs and driving development.



Speaking on Abdul Wahab Island in Tripoli, Rasamny underscored that reopening René Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat is a cornerstone for boosting trade and tourism in the north. He said the economic feasibility study for the project has been completed and is now awaiting implementation steps.



"The current government is not just talking, but focusing on tangible achievements," Rasamny said, noting that new projects are in the pipeline to push Tripoli toward a brighter future.



He praised the efforts of Joumana Shahal, head of the Tripoli Heritage Association, calling for cooperation with individuals and institutions working sincerely to strengthen the city's cultural and historical identity.



Rasamny concluded by urging the people of Tripoli and the north to hold on to hope and work together, emphasizing that partnership between the state and society is essential to transforming the city's potential into a thriving reality worthy of its rich history.



The minister joined Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Economy Minister Amer Bisat on a tour that included the Rashid Karami International Fair, the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, the Port of Tripoli, and Abdul Wahab Island.