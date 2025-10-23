News
President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
23-10-2025 | 05:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon
President Joseph Aoun called on the new head of the ceasefire committee, U.S. General Joseph Clearfield, to activate the mechanism’s work to put an end to Israel’s repeated attacks on Lebanon and violations of the ceasefire agreement reached last November.
During a meeting at the Baabda Presidential Palace, attended by U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Keith Haningan, President Aoun stressed that Lebanon, which has fully adhered to the ceasefire since its announcement, places great hopes on the committee’s efforts to help restore stability to South Lebanon and prevent “unjustified and unacceptable” Israeli attacks that have targeted civilians, businesses, and industrial facilities.
Aoun underscored that the Lebanese army “is performing its duties in full south of the Litani River and continues to reinforce its deployment daily.” He called for pressure on Israel to withdraw from the territories it continues to occupy so the army can complete its deployment along the international border.
He highlighted the army’s achievements so far, including “clearing” areas under its control, removing armed manifestations, uncovering tunnels, and seizing various weapons and ammunition despite the challenging geography of the south.
The president reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to implementing all security measures adopted by the army’s command, emphasizing that any support provided by the supervisory committee would “surely help end the unstable situation along the border, allowing residents to regain stability and security.” He added that “no one in the south—or in Lebanon as a whole—wants a return to the state of war.”
For his part, General Clearfield briefed President Aoun on the latest developments within the committee, noting that its meetings will now be held regularly to “work toward consolidating the cessation of hostilities in the south.” He outlined a series of steps being prepared to achieve this objective.
Lebanon News
President
Joseph Aoun
Ceasefire
Mechanism
Israeli
Violations
South Lebanon
Next
Speaker Berri calls for parliamentary session on October 28 to review pending legislation
Lebanese and French judicial officials discuss strengthening cooperation in Beirut
Previous
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
4
Lebanon News
10:55
US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”
Lebanon News
10:55
US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”
5
Lebanon News
10:21
Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21
Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI
6
World News
09:46
US missionary abducted in Niger capital: Diplomatic sources
World News
09:46
US missionary abducted in Niger capital: Diplomatic sources
7
Lebanon News
05:19
President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:19
President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon
