Seven Yemeni UN workers detained in Sanaa: Houthi security source

24-10-2025 | 13:58
Seven Yemeni UN workers detained in Sanaa: Houthi security source

Several Yemenis working for the United Nations in the rebel-held capital Sanaa have been detained on accusations of spying for Israel, a Houthi security official told AFP Friday, in the latest arrests targeting the world body's staff.

"Seven United Nations employees, all of them Yemenis, have been arrested from late last night until this afternoon on charges of spying for Israel," a security source in Sanaa told AFP.


