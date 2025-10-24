News
Seven Yemeni UN workers detained in Sanaa: Houthi security source
Middle East News
24-10-2025 | 13:58
Seven Yemeni UN workers detained in Sanaa: Houthi security source
Several Yemenis working for the United Nations in the rebel-held capital Sanaa have been detained on accusations of spying for Israel, a Houthi security official told AFP Friday, in the latest arrests targeting the world body's staff.
"Seven United Nations employees, all of them Yemenis, have been arrested from late last night until this afternoon on charges of spying for Israel," a security source in Sanaa told AFP.
AFP
Middle East News
Yemen
UN
Workers
Sanaa
Houthi
Security
Next
Wife of jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti asks Trump to seek his release
Rubio says 'confident and positive' on Gaza deal
Previous
