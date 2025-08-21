Lebanese MP Yassine Yassine expressed confidence in the “wisdom of political leaders” in handling the issue of Hezbollah's weapons, saying the government has made its decision and tasked the army, adding that “what is decided is decided.”



In an interview with LBCI, Yassine said Lebanon is “gradually returning to the Arab fold and the international political map,” noting that the country now enjoys both Arab and international support.



He emphasized that political and economic change is a cumulative process rather than an immediate one, stressing that “reforms cannot be achieved within just six months of government work.”



Addressing Hezbollah's arsenal, Yassine said, “I believe the weapons will be handed over and not seized by force. Hezbollah made a strategic mistake in 2000, as had it surrendered its weapons then, we would be in a different place today.”