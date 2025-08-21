MP Yassine Yassine to LBCI: Hezbollah's weapons will be handed over, not seized by force

Lebanon News
21-08-2025 | 09:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Yassine Yassine to LBCI: Hezbollah&#39;s weapons will be handed over, not seized by force
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Yassine Yassine to LBCI: Hezbollah's weapons will be handed over, not seized by force

Lebanese MP Yassine Yassine expressed confidence in the “wisdom of political leaders” in handling the issue of Hezbollah's weapons, saying the government has made its decision and tasked the army, adding that “what is decided is decided.”

In an interview with LBCI, Yassine said Lebanon is “gradually returning to the Arab fold and the international political map,” noting that the country now enjoys both Arab and international support.

He emphasized that political and economic change is a cumulative process rather than an immediate one, stressing that “reforms cannot be achieved within just six months of government work.”

Addressing Hezbollah's arsenal, Yassine said, “I believe the weapons will be handed over and not seized by force. Hezbollah made a strategic mistake in 2000, as had it surrendered its weapons then, we would be in a different place today.”

Lebanon News

MP

Yassine Yassine

LBCI

Hezbollah

Weapons

Force

LBCI Next
Lebanese FM discusses UNIFIL mandate renewal, arms exclusivity with Arab League official
Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-19

Iran's Khamenei 'will be held accountable' over hospital strike: Israeli minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-26

Walid Jumblatt says Progressive Socialist Party handed over its weapons, urges others to follow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-17

The weapons question: Will Hezbollah's allies stick or shift?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-03

As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:57

US asks Israel to reduce 'non-urgent' military action in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Aerial safety in focus: Lebanon updates paragliding regulations following recent accidents

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Two bold steps: Lebanon's bid for financial rehabilitation gains momentum with new decisions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Controversial handover: Lebanon frees Israeli citizen—Details emerge

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-03

Mount Lebanon municipal and mukhtars elections kick off—A walkthrough of the voting process

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

MP Yassine Yassine to LBCI: Hezbollah's weapons will be handed over, not seized by force

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

US Envoy Tom Barrack hails agreement on voluntary disarmament in Beirut camps

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-21

Palestinian arms under review: Abbas backs Lebanon as talks begin on disarming Palestinian camps

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:45

BDL takes key steps to restore financial confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Israeli citizen freed after one year in Lebanese prison, mediated by Red Cross

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Lawyer tells LBCI: Released Israeli citizen had no security case in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee Ambassador: First phase of Palestinian camp weapons handover to begin

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Sources to LBCI: Palestinian factions in Borj El Brajneh camp to begin handing over heavy weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Palestinian factions in Lebanon deny reports of disarmament in refugee camps

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Controversial handover: Lebanon frees Israeli citizen—Details emerge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel's preparations for war with Iran: A race against time to stockpile arms

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More