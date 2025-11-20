Lebanon expands southern deployment and readies donor initiative, PM tells Bloomberg

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told Bloomberg that Israel has turned down recent proposals for a settlement, prompting Beirut to seek U.S. backing to reopen a negotiation path. He conveyed that Lebanon is prepared to enter talks with Israel but views Israel as unwilling to engage or move toward a settlement.



Salam indicated that Israel is not adhering to the terms of the ceasefire agreement, while disarmament plans in the south are progressing as intended.



He also noted that the Lebanese army has been expanding its deployment in the south, especially in areas closest to the border, and has strengthened control over smuggling routes, particularly along the Syrian frontier.



He added that Lebanon is cooperating with France and Saudi Arabia to prepare a donor conference aimed at supporting reconstruction efforts and advancing the country’s economic recovery.