Rising Israeli-Lebanese tensions: Army hints at new Lebanon offensive
News Bulletin Reports
20-11-2025 | 12:50
Rising Israeli-Lebanese tensions: Army hints at new Lebanon offensive
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
The Israeli military has indicated that the increase in its operations in Lebanon, along with a shift in targeting strategy, could signal a potential new round of fighting in the country.
On this basis, the Israeli Air Force has begun preparations, citing what it claims are Hezbollah’s enhanced capabilities.
A military assessment of the front with Lebanon has not clarified whether any impending strike would include a ground incursion or extend as far as Beirut.
As the army continues to reinforce its forces and expand deployments along the border, reaching as far as one kilometer into Lebanese territory, some military officials are calling for a “yellow line” approach similar to that used in the Gaza sector, allowing for deeper operations inside Lebanon.
Amid these developments, Israeli military correspondents reported new threats from officials, ranging from warnings of an imminent strike to claims that the Lebanese army is unable to control Hezbollah’s arsenal, and assertions that the Israeli army alone would disarm the group.
These threats are countered by intense diplomatic efforts led by Washington to reach a security agreement aimed at defusing tensions, although optimism about its success remains limited.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Israeli-Lebanese
tensions:
hints
Lebanon
offensive
Next
Nouh Zaiter, one of Lebanon’s most wanted, taken into custody—the details
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
Previous
