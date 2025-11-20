Rising Israeli-Lebanese tensions: Army hints at new Lebanon offensive

20-11-2025 | 12:50
Rising Israeli-Lebanese tensions: Army hints at new Lebanon offensive
Rising Israeli-Lebanese tensions: Army hints at new Lebanon offensive

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

The Israeli military has indicated that the increase in its operations in Lebanon, along with a shift in targeting strategy, could signal a potential new round of fighting in the country.

On this basis, the Israeli Air Force has begun preparations, citing what it claims are Hezbollah’s enhanced capabilities. 

A military assessment of the front with Lebanon has not clarified whether any impending strike would include a ground incursion or extend as far as Beirut.

As the army continues to reinforce its forces and expand deployments along the border, reaching as far as one kilometer into Lebanese territory, some military officials are calling for a “yellow line” approach similar to that used in the Gaza sector, allowing for deeper operations inside Lebanon.

Amid these developments, Israeli military correspondents reported new threats from officials, ranging from warnings of an imminent strike to claims that the Lebanese army is unable to control Hezbollah’s arsenal, and assertions that the Israeli army alone would disarm the group.

These threats are countered by intense diplomatic efforts led by Washington to reach a security agreement aimed at defusing tensions, although optimism about its success remains limited.
 

