News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
19
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
19
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Nouh Zaiter, one of Lebanon’s most wanted, taken into custody—the details
News Bulletin Reports
20-11-2025 | 12:45
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Nouh Zaiter, one of Lebanon’s most wanted, taken into custody—the details
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
From a boy playing in the streets of Taalbaiya to one of the most wanted fugitives not only in Lebanon but also internationally, Nouh Zaiter is now in the custody of the Lebanese Army.
Born in 1977 in the Zahle town of Tall Abbas, Zaiter spent part of his youth in Switzerland before returning to Lebanon in the mid-1990s. He briefly enrolled at the American University of Beirut, attending for less than a year before dropping out.
Zaiter quickly became involved in illegal activity, taking advantage of the open border environment of Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley, long known as a refuge for fugitives and a corridor for smuggling.
He began cultivating cannabis, producing hashish and expanding into drug and weapons trafficking, supported by clan and local networks that helped him grow his influence beyond the reach of the state.
He fortified himself in strongholds in the northern Bekaa town of Kneisseh. Although he repeatedly denied receiving political protection, Lebanese authorities failed for years to arrest him despite raids and armed clashes with his followers.
Zaiter became one of Lebanon’s most notorious fugitives, facing hundreds of in-absentia arrest warrants. Interpol later listed him as a high-risk international fugitive.
He openly expressed support for Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, citing his sectarian affiliation and his presence in areas under their influence in the Bekaa.
He also appeared at Hezbollah military sites during the Syrian war and publicly backed both the party and the former Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad.
Zaiter used media exposure to craft the image of a local folk hero, earning the nickname “Robin Hood of the Bekaa” for his claims that he supported hundreds of families and provided aid to the poor.
He appeared on multiple talk shows and allowed local and foreign journalists to profile him, attempting to present a more polished public image.
Until only hours before this report, Zaiter remained one of Lebanon’s most dangerous fugitives — a figure who built the reputation of an outlaw able to evade justice while running a cross-border criminal network.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Army
Nouh Zaiter
Custody
Arrest
Drug Dealer
Bekaa
Next
Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:54
Sources to LBCI: Nouh Zaiter detained by Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
08:54
Sources to LBCI: Nouh Zaiter detained by Lebanese Army
0
Middle East News
2025-09-29
Iran executes 'one of most important spies' for Israel
Middle East News
2025-09-29
Iran executes 'one of most important spies' for Israel
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-21
The art of remembering: Lebanon’s memorials and the existential question of peace
Lebanon News
2025-09-21
The art of remembering: Lebanon’s memorials and the existential question of peace
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-03
Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-03
Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Schools out, banks closed: Lebanon gears up for the Pope’s big arrival
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Schools out, banks closed: Lebanon gears up for the Pope’s big arrival
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Rising Israeli-Lebanese tensions: Army hints at new Lebanon offensive
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Rising Israeli-Lebanese tensions: Army hints at new Lebanon offensive
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-19
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-19
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-23
Qatar's emir says Israel's strike on Doha was attempt to derail Gaza ceasefire talks
Middle East News
2025-09-23
Qatar's emir says Israel's strike on Doha was attempt to derail Gaza ceasefire talks
0
World News
2025-09-19
US waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean, Venezuela says
World News
2025-09-19
US waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean, Venezuela says
0
Lebanon News
04:09
Lebanon’s finance minister tells LBCI that scanners mark the first phase of a customs overhaul
Lebanon News
04:09
Lebanon’s finance minister tells LBCI that scanners mark the first phase of a customs overhaul
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-29
Netanyahu says he supports Trump's Gaza plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-29
Netanyahu says he supports Trump's Gaza plan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:54
Sources to LBCI: Nouh Zaiter detained by Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
08:54
Sources to LBCI: Nouh Zaiter detained by Lebanese Army
2
Lebanon News
04:09
Lebanon’s finance minister tells LBCI that scanners mark the first phase of a customs overhaul
Lebanon News
04:09
Lebanon’s finance minister tells LBCI that scanners mark the first phase of a customs overhaul
3
Lebanon News
06:56
Families mourn 13 killed in Israeli airstrike on Ain al-Hilweh
Lebanon News
06:56
Families mourn 13 killed in Israeli airstrike on Ain al-Hilweh
4
Lebanon News
02:41
Large wildfire spreads toward homes in Bnabil area
Lebanon News
02:41
Large wildfire spreads toward homes in Bnabil area
5
Lebanon News
05:04
Lebanon expands southern deployment and readies donor initiative, PM tells Bloomberg
Lebanon News
05:04
Lebanon expands southern deployment and readies donor initiative, PM tells Bloomberg
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Nouh Zaiter, one of Lebanon’s most wanted, taken into custody—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Nouh Zaiter, one of Lebanon’s most wanted, taken into custody—the details
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Rising Israeli-Lebanese tensions: Army hints at new Lebanon offensive
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Rising Israeli-Lebanese tensions: Army hints at new Lebanon offensive
8
Lebanon News
05:25
Berri calls independence a daily test for Lebanon, praises army and southern resilience
Lebanon News
05:25
Berri calls independence a daily test for Lebanon, praises army and southern resilience
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More