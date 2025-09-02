News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations
Lebanon News
02-09-2025 | 02:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations
The Central Bank of Lebanon announced that it has issued Circular No. 170 with a clear and explicit aim: to prevent any funds — whether directly or indirectly — originating from Lebanese entities or organizations under international sanctions, particularly those imposed by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), from entering the legitimate Lebanese banking sector.
In a statement, the bank noted that allowing such funds into the system would jeopardize the Lebanese banks’ correspondent relationships abroad, especially with U.S. banks that handle U.S. dollar transfers.
The statement added: “With regard to any entity or organization under international sanctions that is neither licensed by the Central Bank nor under its authority, the Bank’s role in such cases remains limited in scope and jurisdiction. In these situations, full responsibility lies with the state and the relevant ministries, which alone have the authority and means to intervene. Any suggestion to the contrary amounts to assigning powers to the Central Bank that it does not possess and that are not stipulated by law, particularly the Code of Money and Credit.”
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Central Bank
Funds
Sanction
Organizations
Next
BBC Eye reveals new details in Imam Musa al-Sadr’s 1978 disappearance
Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-02
Lebanon’s banking association welcomes central bank decision enforcing equal treatment of depositors
Lebanon News
2025-07-02
Lebanon’s banking association welcomes central bank decision enforcing equal treatment of depositors
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-07-14
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight
Lebanon Economy
2025-07-14
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight
0
World News
2025-06-19
Swiss central bank cuts interest rates to zero percent
World News
2025-06-19
Swiss central bank cuts interest rates to zero percent
0
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Syria made first direct international bank transfer via SWIFT since war: Central bank governor
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Syria made first direct international bank transfer via SWIFT since war: Central bank governor
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
02:36
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:36
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
02:29
BBC Eye reveals new details in Imam Musa al-Sadr’s 1978 disappearance
Lebanon News
02:29
BBC Eye reveals new details in Imam Musa al-Sadr’s 1978 disappearance
0
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-23
MEA adjusts Beirut departures to Jordan and Arabian Gulf amid regional tensions
Lebanon News
2025-06-23
MEA adjusts Beirut departures to Jordan and Arabian Gulf amid regional tensions
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Lebanon's Finance Minister submits draft 2026 budget to Cabinet
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Lebanon's Finance Minister submits draft 2026 budget to Cabinet
0
Middle East News
2025-04-03
Israeli military says 'responded' to fire during operation in Syria
Middle East News
2025-04-03
Israeli military says 'responded' to fire during operation in Syria
0
World News
2025-04-02
Tesla shares surge after report Musk to leave Trump role
World News
2025-04-02
Tesla shares surge after report Musk to leave Trump role
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan
3
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform
4
Lebanon News
07:11
France signals support for Lebanon with upcoming envoy visit and conferences
Lebanon News
07:11
France signals support for Lebanon with upcoming envoy visit and conferences
5
Lebanon News
09:51
PM Salam meets French and Egyptian envoys to discuss UNIFIL, army support, and reconstruction
Lebanon News
09:51
PM Salam meets French and Egyptian envoys to discuss UNIFIL, army support, and reconstruction
6
Lebanon News
02:29
BBC Eye reveals new details in Imam Musa al-Sadr’s 1978 disappearance
Lebanon News
02:29
BBC Eye reveals new details in Imam Musa al-Sadr’s 1978 disappearance
7
Lebanon Economy
05:31
Finance minister signs decree granting August bonus to military personnel
Lebanon Economy
05:31
Finance minister signs decree granting August bonus to military personnel
8
Lebanon News
02:10
Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations
Lebanon News
02:10
Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More