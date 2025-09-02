Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations

The Central Bank of Lebanon announced that it has issued Circular No. 170 with a clear and explicit aim: to prevent any funds — whether directly or indirectly — originating from Lebanese entities or organizations under international sanctions, particularly those imposed by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), from entering the legitimate Lebanese banking sector.



In a statement, the bank noted that allowing such funds into the system would jeopardize the Lebanese banks’ correspondent relationships abroad, especially with U.S. banks that handle U.S. dollar transfers.



The statement added: “With regard to any entity or organization under international sanctions that is neither licensed by the Central Bank nor under its authority, the Bank’s role in such cases remains limited in scope and jurisdiction. In these situations, full responsibility lies with the state and the relevant ministries, which alone have the authority and means to intervene. Any suggestion to the contrary amounts to assigning powers to the Central Bank that it does not possess and that are not stipulated by law, particularly the Code of Money and Credit.”