Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations

Lebanon News
02-09-2025 | 02:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations

The Central Bank of Lebanon announced that it has issued Circular No. 170 with a clear and explicit aim: to prevent any funds — whether directly or indirectly — originating from Lebanese entities or organizations under international sanctions, particularly those imposed by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), from entering the legitimate Lebanese banking sector.

In a statement, the bank noted that allowing such funds into the system would jeopardize the Lebanese banks’ correspondent relationships abroad, especially with U.S. banks that handle U.S. dollar transfers.

The statement added: “With regard to any entity or organization under international sanctions that is neither licensed by the Central Bank nor under its authority, the Bank’s role in such cases remains limited in scope and jurisdiction. In these situations, full responsibility lies with the state and the relevant ministries, which alone have the authority and means to intervene. Any suggestion to the contrary amounts to assigning powers to the Central Bank that it does not possess and that are not stipulated by law, particularly the Code of Money and Credit.”

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Central Bank

Funds

Sanction

Organizations

LBCI Next
BBC Eye reveals new details in Imam Musa al-Sadr’s 1978 disappearance
Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-02

Lebanon’s banking association welcomes central bank decision enforcing equal treatment of depositors

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-07-14

Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight

LBCI
World News
2025-06-19

Swiss central bank cuts interest rates to zero percent

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-19

Syria made first direct international bank transfer via SWIFT since war: Central bank governor

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:36

Fuel prices shift in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:29

BBC Eye reveals new details in Imam Musa al-Sadr’s 1978 disappearance

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-23

MEA adjusts Beirut departures to Jordan and Arabian Gulf amid regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Lebanon's Finance Minister submits draft 2026 budget to Cabinet

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-03

Israeli military says 'responded' to fire during operation in Syria

LBCI
World News
2025-04-02

Tesla shares surge after report Musk to leave Trump role

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

France signals support for Lebanon with upcoming envoy visit and conferences

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

PM Salam meets French and Egyptian envoys to discuss UNIFIL, army support, and reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:29

BBC Eye reveals new details in Imam Musa al-Sadr’s 1978 disappearance

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:31

Finance minister signs decree granting August bonus to military personnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:10

Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More