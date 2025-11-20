News
Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports
News Bulletin Reports
20-11-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Advanced scanners at the Port of Beirut are being installed in response to international and Arab demands to prevent the facility from being used as a route for smuggling prohibited items, particularly drugs, into Arab countries—especially Gulf states—and to ensure that no illegal goods enter Lebanese territory or bypass customs duties.
At the expense of the CMA CGM Group, a scanner costing around $10 million has arrived at the Port of Beirut and is expected to be operational within five weeks. The system can detect items hidden behind up to 40 centimetres of metal, including drugs, money, and other contraband.
A technical team from CMA CGM will operate the scanner under the constant supervision of customs officers. The machine is equipped with an AI system that can accurately identify the contents of any container and transmit the information to port authorities.
Ministers of Public Works and Finance, Fayez Rasamny and Yassine Jaber, were briefed on the scanner’s operation. Rasamny confirmed that all measures have been taken to prevent a repeat of previous deliberate malfunctions of similar equipment at the port.
Jaber described the step as part of efforts to lift bans on Lebanese exports to Saudi Arabia and other countries while also increasing state revenue.
A similar advanced scanner has been delivered to the Port of Tripoli and will be operational within weeks.
Strengthening port oversight is also intended to curb avenues that Hezbollah could use to finance itself, a concern raised by multiple local, Arab, and international sources.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Beirut
Tripoli
Port
Security
Scanners
Smuggling
CMA CGM
Hezbollah
