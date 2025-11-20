Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports

News Bulletin Reports
20-11-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Advanced scanners at the Port of Beirut are being installed in response to international and Arab demands to prevent the facility from being used as a route for smuggling prohibited items, particularly drugs, into Arab countries—especially Gulf states—and to ensure that no illegal goods enter Lebanese territory or bypass customs duties.

At the expense of the CMA CGM Group, a scanner costing around $10 million has arrived at the Port of Beirut and is expected to be operational within five weeks. The system can detect items hidden behind up to 40 centimetres of metal, including drugs, money, and other contraband. 

A technical team from CMA CGM will operate the scanner under the constant supervision of customs officers. The machine is equipped with an AI system that can accurately identify the contents of any container and transmit the information to port authorities.

Ministers of Public Works and Finance, Fayez Rasamny and Yassine Jaber, were briefed on the scanner’s operation. Rasamny confirmed that all measures have been taken to prevent a repeat of previous deliberate malfunctions of similar equipment at the port.

Jaber described the step as part of efforts to lift bans on Lebanese exports to Saudi Arabia and other countries while also increasing state revenue.

A similar advanced scanner has been delivered to the Port of Tripoli and will be operational within weeks. 

Strengthening port oversight is also intended to curb avenues that Hezbollah could use to finance itself, a concern raised by multiple local, Arab, and international sources.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Beirut

Tripoli

Port

Security

Scanners

Smuggling

CMA CGM

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Nouh Zaiter, one of Lebanon’s most wanted, taken into custody—the details
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-12

Could ISIS fighters flee to Lebanon? Security agencies assess as Syria steps up operations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-11

France steps up in Lebanon: Le Drian pushes Army support and reform talks

LBCI
World News
2025-09-25

Former FBI director charged as Trump steps up retribution drive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-13

Saudi Arabia to bolster commercial ties with Lebanon after curbing drug smuggling — Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Schools out, banks closed: Lebanon gears up for the Pope’s big arrival

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Rising Israeli-Lebanese tensions: Army hints at new Lebanon offensive

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Nouh Zaiter, one of Lebanon’s most wanted, taken into custody—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-19

Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-23

Qatar's emir says Israel's strike on Doha was attempt to derail Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
World News
2025-09-19

US waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean, Venezuela says

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

Lebanon’s finance minister tells LBCI that scanners mark the first phase of a customs overhaul

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-29

Netanyahu says he supports Trump's Gaza plan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Sources to LBCI: Nouh Zaiter detained by Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

Lebanon’s finance minister tells LBCI that scanners mark the first phase of a customs overhaul

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Families mourn 13 killed in Israeli airstrike on Ain al-Hilweh

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

Large wildfire spreads toward homes in Bnabil area

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Lebanon expands southern deployment and readies donor initiative, PM tells Bloomberg

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Nouh Zaiter, one of Lebanon’s most wanted, taken into custody—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Rising Israeli-Lebanese tensions: Army hints at new Lebanon offensive

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Berri calls independence a daily test for Lebanon, praises army and southern resilience

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More