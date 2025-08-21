Lawyer tells LBCI: Released Israeli citizen had no security case in Lebanon

The lawyer of Saleh Abu Hussein, an Israeli citizen recently released from Lebanon, said Thursday that her client had no legal or security case in the Lebanese judiciary.



Attorney Fadia Chedid told LBCI that Abu Hussein had been detained for more than 13 months after crossing the border “by mistake.” She said he told her he had become lost and attempted to swim back, but lost his way again.



“His case was with the public prosecutor’s office, and I coordinated with the International Committee of the Red Cross to secure his release,” Chedid said, noting that General Security had no objection to her representing him.



She clarified that Abu Hussein is a Palestinian from the Arabs of 48, holds Israeli citizenship and an Israeli passport, and does not face any security charges in Lebanon.