Russia sends high-level team to Syria to discuss aid, energy

Middle East News
09-09-2025 | 09:48
High views
2min
Russia on Tuesday sent a big delegation to Syria, headed by its top energy official, in its most visible effort yet to build relations with the government that toppled former President Bashar al-Assad, a key ally of Moscow, late last year.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in televised comments that Russia and Qatar are discussing humanitarian aid to Syria and the restoration of its energy sector. He did not spell out what form of support they might provide.

Syria's energy sector was crippled by the country's 13-year civil war, which made it highly reliant on imports, especially from Iran.

Novak, who is President Vladimir Putin's point man for energy issues, is heading a large Russian delegation with representatives of various ministries including defense.

In comments broadcast by Russian television, he said Moscow could use its network of contacts in the Middle East to help the Syrian government.

"I would like to emphasize the unique negotiating capabilities of Russia, which maintains contacts with Israel and all ethnic groups in Syria. We propose using this factor to stabilize the situation in Syria," Novak said.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Russia

Team

Syria

Aid

Energy

