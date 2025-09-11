Sources to LBCI: France's Le Drian discusses Lebanese Army support in Beirut talks

11-09-2025 | 04:05
Sources to LBCI: France's Le Drian discusses Lebanese Army support in Beirut talks

French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian met Thursday with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to discuss the country’s political and security situation, including developments in the south, following the government’s endorsement of the army’s new plan.

Le Drian confirmed that preparations are moving forward for an international donor conference to support the Lebanese Army, which he described as a top priority in the coming phase.

According to information obtained by LBCI, Le Drian also briefed Lebanese officials on his meeting with Saudi envoy Yazid bin Farhan, saying he came away with “positive impressions.”

