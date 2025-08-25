Syrian President calls for "new page" in ties with Lebanon

25-08-2025 | 03:57
Syrian President calls for "new page" in ties with Lebanon

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa acknowledged that Lebanon had suffered under Syrian policies during the last regime, but urged the opening of "a new, white page" in relations between the two neighbors.

Speaking before an Arab media delegation that included LBCI chairman Pierre El-Daher, Arab newspaper editors-in-chief, and former ministers of information, al-Sharaa said geography had weighed heavily on Lebanon, calling it a “coercion of geography” that has historically shaped ties between the two countries.

“We need a new page, free of the negative memories, where a new history of relations between Syria and Lebanon can be written,” al-Sharaa said, stressing that Syria has the determination to erase past grievances.

The Syrian president emphasized Lebanon’s need for stability and economic recovery, noting that the country could greatly benefit from Syria’s economic revival. He pointed to shared assets, such as ports, roads, and resources, that could become pillars of cooperation.

Al-Sharaa insisted that Syria does not seek to dominate Lebanon. 

“Entering homes must be done through their doors; this is the best approach,” he said, adding that he had already spoken with Lebanese President and Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

He also emphasized that after the liberation of Damascus, he refrained from criticizing Hezbollah, even though, he said, he had the right to do so. 

On regional dynamics, al-Sharaa said the Middle East is in a state of turmoil, from Gaza to the West Bank, with powers attempting to exploit instability. He argued that Iran and its allies have suffered setbacks and are seeking to regain influence.

“The region needs to reset its conflicts. When Syria plunged into crisis, the entire region was affected. That is why we want to push for stability, focus on improving Syria’s economy, and present a model of recovery and support for regional peace,” he noted

He revealed that he had sent a message to Lebanon, Iraq, and other regional countries through the formation of Syria’s new government, affirming his rejection of sectarian power-sharing and stressing the need for comprehensive stability.

