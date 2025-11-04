News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
21
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tango
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
21
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
White House: Trump to meet Syrian President al-Sharaa on Monday
World News
04-11-2025 | 13:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
White House: Trump to meet Syrian President al-Sharaa on Monday
U.S. President Donald Trump will host Syria's leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Washington on Monday, the White House reported on Tuesday.
World News
White House
US
Trump
Syria
President
Ahmed al-Sharaa
Next
Sudan army-backed council to meet on US truce proposal: Government source
Russia makes steady gains in Ukraine in October: AFP
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:53
White House: Trump to meet Syrian President al-Sharaa on Monday
World News
13:53
White House: Trump to meet Syrian President al-Sharaa on Monday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:39
Israeli army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:39
Israeli army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:55
Sudan defense minister says army to press on with fighting
World News
11:55
Sudan defense minister says army to press on with fighting
0
World News
10:07
Trump tells New York Jews not to vote Mamdani for mayor
World News
10:07
Trump tells New York Jews not to vote Mamdani for mayor
0
World News
09:23
Greenhouse gas emissions rose 2.3% to new high in 2024: UN
World News
09:23
Greenhouse gas emissions rose 2.3% to new high in 2024: UN
0
World News
09:19
World on catastrophic 2.5C warming pathway this century
World News
09:19
World on catastrophic 2.5C warming pathway this century
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Beirut waste-sorting facility rebuilt after Beirut Port explosion, remains unused amid dispute
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Beirut waste-sorting facility rebuilt after Beirut Port explosion, remains unused amid dispute
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
Lebanese Information Minister: Garbage landfill in Jdeideh to continue receiving waste until end of 2026
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
Lebanese Information Minister: Garbage landfill in Jdeideh to continue receiving waste until end of 2026
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-01
From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-01
From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation
3
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli strike targets car in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli strike targets car in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:33
Beirut Municipality employee arrested over alleged $260,000 embezzlement, State Security says
Lebanon News
07:33
Beirut Municipality employee arrested over alleged $260,000 embezzlement, State Security says
5
Lebanon News
07:53
Lebanon and Netherlands sign defense cooperation agreement
Lebanon News
07:53
Lebanon and Netherlands sign defense cooperation agreement
6
Lebanon Economy
03:20
Lebanon sees new fuel price hike as gas drops slightly
Lebanon Economy
03:20
Lebanon sees new fuel price hike as gas drops slightly
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details
8
Lebanon News
10:33
Prime Minister slams "tampering with Lebanon's natural heritage" after Jeita Grotto incident
Lebanon News
10:33
Prime Minister slams "tampering with Lebanon's natural heritage" after Jeita Grotto incident
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More