Between war and rebuilding: Msayleh meeting marks first step toward Lebanon’s reconstruction
News Bulletin Reports
04-11-2025 | 13:06
Between war and rebuilding: Msayleh meeting marks first step toward Lebanon’s reconstruction
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Tens of thousands of Lebanese whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed by Israeli attacks have long awaited the phrase “toward reconstruction.” It also served as the title of the first coordination meeting held at the Nabih Berri Cultural Complex in Msayleh.
In the same town, Israel recently targeted dozens of bulldozers and construction vehicles.
Hezbollah and the Amal Movement convened there under the patronage of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who was notably absent from the meeting.
The meeting brought together representatives from the Lebanese Army, UNIFIL, municipalities, the Council for South Lebanon, and the presidential adviser for reconstruction, along with the ministers of health, finance, and environment.
The goal, as participants stated, was to lay the foundation for Lebanon’s reconstruction process — though all acknowledged that Israel remains the main obstacle to any progress.
In the end, what took place in Msayleh marked a first symbolic step toward affirming the return of displaced residents to their land.
Yet, the pace of reconstruction ultimately depends on factors beyond Lebanon’s borders — on Israel, whose decisions in war and peace can either enable or obstruct rebuilding efforts.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
South Lebanon
War
Israel
Reconstruction
Hezbollah
Amal
