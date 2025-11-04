Dutch Defense Minister announces $7.5 million aid package for Lebanese Army

04-11-2025 | 09:34
Dutch Defense Minister announces $7.5 million aid package for Lebanese Army
Dutch Defense Minister announces $7.5 million aid package for Lebanese Army

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans departed Beirut after a visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and supporting the Lebanese Army across various fields.

During his visit, Brekelmans announced that the Netherlands would provide $7.5 million in financial assistance to the Lebanese army, underscoring his country’s commitment to Lebanon’s stability and security.

He emphasized the importance of bolstering the Lebanese economy and pursuing reforms, stressing that “the international community must also contribute to economic growth.”

Addressing efforts to dismantle Hezbollah’s arsenal, Brekelmans described the process as “a challenge,” but noted that he had “witnessed progress.” He said that completing the first phase of the disarmament plan by the end of this year would be “impressive.”

The Dutch minister also urged Israel to “respect the agreement and allow the Lebanese Army time and opportunity to consolidate control in the south.”

Brekelmans concluded by reaffirming that the Netherlands’ priority is to “encourage all parties to adhere to the plan, ensure progress, and make that progress visible and known to everyone.”

President Aoun to Dutch Defense Minister: Lebanon’s stability serves Europe’s interests
Cancer cases in Lebanon reach highest rate in region, health minister tells LBCI
