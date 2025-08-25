Nadim Koteich to LBCI: Syrian President seeks to "cleanse memory" between Lebanon and Syria

Journalist and political commentator Nadim Koteich, who attended a media meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, told LBCI that he sensed al-Sharaa is aware of the difficult history between Lebanon and Syria and is determined to address past grievances.



Koteich said the Syrian president emphasized the need to "purge the memory" between the two countries, aiming for a fresh start in bilateral relations. He added that al-Sharaa deliberately avoided lecturing Lebanon, explaining that he did not want to appear as if he was "lecturing" to the Lebanese people.



The comments follow al-Sharaa's meeting with an Arab media delegation, which included leaders of major media institutions, former ministers of information, and LBCI chairman Pierre El-Daher.