Israeli strikes target vehicle in South Lebanon's Zawtar El Charqiyeh

Lebanon News
22-11-2025 | 08:18
High views
Israeli strikes target vehicle in South Lebanon's Zawtar El Charqiyeh
0min
Israeli strikes target vehicle in South Lebanon's Zawtar El Charqiyeh

Israel carried out fresh attacks in South Lebanon on Independence Day, with an airstrike targeting a vehicle on the Zawtar El Charqiyeh road in Nabatieh, killing one person. 

The Public Health Ministry reported that five people were also injured in the town of Chaqra in the Bint Jbeil district after an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade. 

Lebanon News

Israeli

Strikes

Target

Vehicle

South Lebanon

Zawtar El Charqiyeh

President Aoun pays tribute to René Moawad on 36th anniversary of assassination
Trump reportedly says he will invite Lebanon's President Aoun to White House
