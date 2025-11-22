Lebanese Army Chief: Army’s plan south of Litani River is progressing according to its set timeline

Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal held an exceptional meeting in Yarzeh with senior leadership, unit commanders, operational battalion chiefs, and several officers to review the latest developments affecting Lebanon and the military during the ongoing critical phase marked by continued Israeli violations and attacks.



The meeting began with a moment of silence in honor of fallen soldiers, including the two servicemen killed during a raid on November 17, 2025, in the Sharawneh area of Baalbek.



Haykal congratulated officers on Independence Day, expressing hope that the commemoration will one day be complete with the liberation of all occupied Lebanese territory.



He underscored the importance of internal unity to help Lebanon withstand the challenges arising from the recent regional events and their domestic repercussions.



Haykal emphasized that the army remains cohesive and resilient thanks to the unwavering commitment of its personnel to their mission and their determination to safeguard stability and civil peace, despite ongoing rumors and campaigns aimed at undermining the military institution.



Addressing attendees, he stressed that national solidarity is crucial at this stage, particularly regarding support for the army’s role, the need to strengthen its capabilities, enforce state authority across all Lebanese territory, halt attacks, and end the Israeli occupation of Lebanese land.



Haykal noted that the army’s plan south of the Litani River is progressing according to its set timeline. He described the achievements so far as significant, highlighting the sacrifices of soldiers who have been killed or wounded in the line of duty. He also praised the people of the South for standing with the army and supporting its national mission.



He reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to the cessation of hostilities and to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



Haykal added that military units are carrying out their duties across the country with the highest level of professionalism.



Separately, the army chief revealed that the institution is committed to maintaining strong relations with friendly nations and foreign militaries, and continues to seek cooperation in support of the army and the national interest.