Dispute over 4.75 million euros: EDL turns to judiciary after MEP maintenance controversy
News Bulletin Reports
22-11-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Dispute over 4.75 million euros: EDL turns to judiciary after MEP maintenance controversy
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
The company MEP received 4.75 million euros from Électricité du Liban (EDL) in June and September for maintenance on two reciprocating engines at the new reciprocating engine plants in Zouk and Jiyeh.
This maintenance was supposed to be carried out in the presence of experts from the manufacturer, the German company MAN — now known as Everllence — and the spare parts were also required to come from the manufacturer.
The operating company, MEP, informed EDL that the maintenance had been performed under the supervision of the manufacturer, including the replacement of spare parts.
It sent a letter dated June 20, 2025, along with a letter from MAN, signed the same day by officials at the company, confirming their supervision and participation in the maintenance work.
The language used in the manufacturer’s letter raised doubts at EDL, which asked MEP to have it certified by the German Embassy. That did not happen. EDL then sent the letter directly to the manufacturer, which responded that the letter did not exist.
This prompted EDL to file a report with the public prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, with the unanimous approval of its board of directors, the relevant department heads and the legal department, in hopes that the judiciary will uncover the facts and set the matter straight.
