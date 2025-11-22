Israeli military announces new strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon

Lebanon News
22-11-2025 | 09:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli military announces new strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli military announces new strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israel's military said it had hit Hezbollah launchers and weapons storage facilities in Lebanon on Saturday.

"The Israeli army struck launchers and military sites belonging to Hezbollah in the Bekaa area and in southern Lebanon," Israel's military said in a statement.

"The presence of the launchers and the military activity at these sites constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

AFP

Lebanon News

military

announces

strikes

against

Hezbollah

Lebanon

LBCI Next
President Aoun pays tribute to René Moawad on 36th anniversary of assassination
Trump reportedly says he will invite Lebanon’s President Aoun to White House
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-20

Israeli army announces strikes on 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-26

Israeli army claims it killed two 'Hezbollah operatives' in separate strikes in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-12

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member rebuilding military infrastructure in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Lebanese Army Chief: Army’s plan south of Litani River is progressing according to its set timeline

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:18

Israeli strikes target vehicle in South Lebanon's Zawtar El Charqiyeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Israeli strikes target Mahmoudiyeh, Sejoud, and Rihan in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

Israeli strikes hit outskirts of Shmustar in the Bekaa Valley

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-12

Rubio to travel to Israel to show support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-26

Israeli army claims it killed two 'Hezbollah operatives' in separate strikes in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-20

Prince Yazid bin Mohammed al-Farhan holds phone call with Lebanon’s parliament speaker

LBCI
World News
2025-09-23

NATO warns Russia 'escalatory' air violations 'must stop'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:57

Trump reportedly says he will invite Lebanon’s President Aoun to White House

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon’s south: What it includes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Anxiety over next conflict: Israel weighs Lebanon strike amid rising tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Political storm over Israel wording leads US to pause Lebanon army chief’s visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:58

South Lebanon: Vehicle attacked in Froun, injuries reported (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Israeli military announces new strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Israeli strikes target Mahmoudiyeh, Sejoud, and Rihan in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More