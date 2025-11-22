News
watching now
Shark Tank
Israeli military announces new strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon
Lebanon News
22-11-2025 | 09:09
Israeli military announces new strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon
Israel's military said it had hit Hezbollah launchers and weapons storage facilities in Lebanon on Saturday.
"The Israeli army struck launchers and military sites belonging to Hezbollah in the Bekaa area and in southern Lebanon," Israel's military said in a statement.
"The presence of the launchers and the military activity at these sites constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."
AFP
