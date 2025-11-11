News
Turkish military cargo plane crashes on Georgia-Azerbaijan border: Turkish defense ministry
World News
11-11-2025 | 08:06
Turkish military cargo plane crashes on Georgia-Azerbaijan border: Turkish defense ministry
A Turkish military cargo plane crashed on the border between Georgia and Azerbaijan as it was flying back home, Turkey's defense ministry said Tuesday.
"Our C-130 military cargo plane, which took off from Azerbaijan to return home, has crashed at the Georgia-Azerbaijan border," the ministry said on X, indicating a search and rescue operation was taking place but without saying whether there were any casualties or how many people were on board.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Turkey
Military
Cargo
Plane
Georgia
Azerbaijan
Border
Turkish
Defense
Ministry
