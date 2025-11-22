News
Yemen's Houthis sentence 17 to death over spying for Israel, US, Saudi: media
Middle East News
22-11-2025 | 12:35
Yemen's Houthis sentence 17 to death over spying for Israel, US, Saudi: media
A court operating under Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday sentenced 17 people to death for spying on behalf of Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia, rebel media said.
The Houthis' Saba news agency said the 17 had been sentenced in cases relating to "espionage cells within a spy network affiliated with the American, Israeli and Saudi intelligence".
AFP
Middle East News
Houthis
sentence
death
spying
Israel,
Saudi:
media
Anxiety over next conflict: Israel weighs Lebanon strike amid rising tensions
Previous
