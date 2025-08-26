Riad Salameh released on the largest bail in Lebanon's history

Lebanon News
26-08-2025 | 06:17
High views
Riad Salameh released on the largest bail in Lebanon's history
Riad Salameh released on the largest bail in Lebanon's history

The Beirut Indictment Chamber decided to release former Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Riad Salameh in exchange for a bail of $20 million and LBP 5 million. 

The decision also banned Salameh from traveling for a year, as part of the ongoing prosecutions against him.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Banking

Economy

Politics

Lebanese Presidency statement following US delegation meeting: Adherence to joint US-Lebanese statement
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
