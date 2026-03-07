Iran Guards say targeted Marshall Islands-flagged tanker in Gulf

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said its forces had targeted a Marshall-islands flagged oil tanker on Saturday in the Gulf as the war with Israel and the United States raged.



"An oil tanker with the trade name 'Louise P' with the flag of the Marshall Islands, one of the assets of the terrorist America, was hit by a drone in the middle of the Persian Gulf," the Guards said on their website Sepah News.



AFP







