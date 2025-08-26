Speaker Berri discusses latest developments in Lebanon with US delegation

26-08-2025 | 07:52
Speaker Berri discusses latest developments in Lebanon with US delegation
Speaker Berri discusses latest developments in Lebanon with US delegation

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received at the second presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh the expanded U.S. delegation, which included Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Senator Lindsey Graham, U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and Presidential Envoy to Lebanon and Syria Ambassador Thomas Barrack, Deputy Special Presidential Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus, in the presence of Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson and President Berri's media advisor Ali Hamdan, in the presence of Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson.

During the meeting, they discussed the developments in Lebanon and the surrounding region.
 

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Iranian Embassy in Beirut slams US envoys over conduct in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Lebanese Presidency apologizes after US envoy’s remarks spark backlash

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Lebanese PM meets US congressional delegation, reaffirms state monopoly on arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Lebanon signs $250 million World Bank loan for reconstruction

24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

‘Trump economic zone’: Could the ‘Gaza Riviera’ project reach southern Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Lebanon-Syria technical talks: A potential turning point?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

More than nine months after the ceasefire, Israel widens presence along Lebanon border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Balance of US security plan: Netanyahu ties Lebanon-Syria proposal to disarming Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

Riad Salameh released on the largest bail in Lebanon's history

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

US delegation from Baabda: Lebanon must act on Hezbollah disarmament before asking about Israeli withdrawal

