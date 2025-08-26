Speaker Berri discusses latest developments in Lebanon with US delegation

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received at the second presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh the expanded U.S. delegation, which included Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Senator Lindsey Graham, U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and Presidential Envoy to Lebanon and Syria Ambassador Thomas Barrack, Deputy Special Presidential Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus, in the presence of Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson and President Berri's media advisor Ali Hamdan, in the presence of Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson.



During the meeting, they discussed the developments in Lebanon and the surrounding region.