News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Speaker Berri discusses latest developments in Lebanon with US delegation
Lebanon News
26-08-2025 | 07:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Speaker Berri discusses latest developments in Lebanon with US delegation
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received at the second presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh the expanded U.S. delegation, which included Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Senator Lindsey Graham, U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and Presidential Envoy to Lebanon and Syria Ambassador Thomas Barrack, Deputy Special Presidential Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus, in the presence of Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson and President Berri's media advisor Ali Hamdan, in the presence of Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson.
During the meeting, they discussed the developments in Lebanon and the surrounding region.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Politics
United States
Parliament
Next
Lebanese PM meets US congressional delegation, reaffirms state monopoly on arms
Lebanon signs $250 million World Bank loan for reconstruction
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-24
Qatari PM discusses Lebanon support and regional developments with PM Nawaf Salam
Middle East News
2025-06-24
Qatari PM discusses Lebanon support and regional developments with PM Nawaf Salam
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-22
Finance Minister Jaber discusses reform progress with US envoy Tom Barrack and French delegation
Lebanon News
2025-07-22
Finance Minister Jaber discusses reform progress with US envoy Tom Barrack and French delegation
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-20
Lebanon’s parliament speaker warns against efforts undermining UNIFIL mandate during meeting with US delegation
Lebanon News
2025-08-20
Lebanon’s parliament speaker warns against efforts undermining UNIFIL mandate during meeting with US delegation
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-08
Army chief meets US envoy Tom Barrack, discusses Lebanon and regional developments
Lebanon News
2025-07-08
Army chief meets US envoy Tom Barrack, discusses Lebanon and regional developments
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:36
Iranian Embassy in Beirut slams US envoys over conduct in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:36
Iranian Embassy in Beirut slams US envoys over conduct in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanese Presidency apologizes after US envoy’s remarks spark backlash
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanese Presidency apologizes after US envoy’s remarks spark backlash
0
Lebanon News
09:34
Lebanese PM meets US congressional delegation, reaffirms state monopoly on arms
Lebanon News
09:34
Lebanese PM meets US congressional delegation, reaffirms state monopoly on arms
0
Lebanon News
07:31
Lebanon signs $250 million World Bank loan for reconstruction
Lebanon News
07:31
Lebanon signs $250 million World Bank loan for reconstruction
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Israeli army confirms assassination of IRGC Aerospace Force commander
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Israeli army confirms assassination of IRGC Aerospace Force commander
0
Lebanon News
05:22
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:22
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-24
Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-24
Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel
0
Lebanon News
06:30
Lebanese Presidency statement following US delegation meeting: Adherence to joint US-Lebanese statement
Lebanon News
06:30
Lebanese Presidency statement following US delegation meeting: Adherence to joint US-Lebanese statement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:04
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
06:04
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
‘Trump economic zone’: Could the ‘Gaza Riviera’ project reach southern Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
‘Trump economic zone’: Could the ‘Gaza Riviera’ project reach southern Lebanon?
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon-Syria technical talks: A potential turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon-Syria technical talks: A potential turning point?
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
More than nine months after the ceasefire, Israel widens presence along Lebanon border
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
More than nine months after the ceasefire, Israel widens presence along Lebanon border
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Balance of US security plan: Netanyahu ties Lebanon-Syria proposal to disarming Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Balance of US security plan: Netanyahu ties Lebanon-Syria proposal to disarming Hezbollah
6
Lebanon News
06:17
Riad Salameh released on the largest bail in Lebanon's history
Lebanon News
06:17
Riad Salameh released on the largest bail in Lebanon's history
7
Lebanon News
05:22
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:22
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
05:30
US delegation from Baabda: Lebanon must act on Hezbollah disarmament before asking about Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
05:30
US delegation from Baabda: Lebanon must act on Hezbollah disarmament before asking about Israeli withdrawal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More