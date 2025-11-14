News
From Bsous to Washington's front line: Who is Michel Issa, the new US Ambassador to Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
14-11-2025 | 12:51
From Bsous to Washington's front line: Who is Michel Issa, the new US Ambassador to Lebanon?
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Michel Issa, a native of the village of Bsous, has returned to Lebanon not as a visitor, but as the newly appointed U.S. Ambassador, culminating a journey that began in the modest home where he grew up.
Born in Beirut in 1955, Issa studied at Collège de la Sagesse in Achrafieh before leaving for France in 1978. There, he pursued studies in finance and worked in the banking sector.
In 1986, he moved to the United States, where he established a contracting and construction company and later became the owner of several luxury car dealerships.
On March 7, President Donald Trump appointed Issa as U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, describing him as "an exceptional businessman, a financial expert, and a leader with an impressive career in banking, entrepreneurship, and international trade. I have no doubt he will serve our country with dignity and distinction."
Issa has arrived in Beirut and will officially assume his duties after presenting his credentials on Monday, during which he will meet with Lebanon's three top officials. Although his title is ambassador, he will effectively serve as Trump's special envoy to Lebanon.
His arrival comes at a sensitive moment, as Israeli attacks continue and the risk of escalation remains high.
Issa is expected to push the Lebanese government to move forward with the army's plan to disarm Hezbollah, in addition to reinforcing financial pressure on the group and engaging in the ongoing negotiation track between Lebanon and Israel.
However, he is not carrying any Israeli response regarding the talks.
As for Morgan Ortagus, sources say she will work closely with Issa on the Lebanese file—both in her contacts with the Israeli side and through her participation in meetings of the ceasefire mechanism.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Bsous
Washington
Front
Line
Michel Issa
US
Ambassador
Lebanon
Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details
Lebanon-Saudi relations: Economic and security measures pave way for renewed engagement
Previous
