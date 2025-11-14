Cyprus urges Turkey to drop two-state demand to advance EU bid

Middle East News
14-11-2025 | 12:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Cyprus urges Turkey to drop two-state demand to advance EU bid
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Cyprus urges Turkey to drop two-state demand to advance EU bid

Cyprus said on Friday Turkey must drop its insistence on a two-state solution for the divided island if it hopes to make progress on its long-stalled bid to join the European Union.

Speaking in Berlin after talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said Turkey's position on Cyprus was an obstacle to its EU ambitions. He also argued that Ankara should not gain access to the bloc's defense fund, known as SAFE, saying that Turkey - though a NATO member - has no defense or security agreement with the EU.

Merz said Christodoulides had sought Germany's support in efforts to break the deadlock over Cyprus, emphasizing Berlin’s strong relationship with Ankara.

"We discussed various options for how this could be achieved," Merz told a joint press conference.

"We discussed a very concrete proposal, which I received with interest, and that we could take a step in this direction during the Cypriot presidency. I expressed the German government's readiness to actively participate in this process."


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Cyprus

Turkey

Two-State

Demand

EU

LBCI Next
Lebanon-Saudi relations: Economic and security measures pave way for renewed engagement
Israel received body of one of last four Gaza hostages: PM's office
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-13

Turkey says two-state solution is the most realistic option for Cyprus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-21

Israel urges Canadian PM Carney to drop pledge to arrest Netanyahu

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-13

Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-11

Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details

LBCI
Middle East News
12:06

Iran president hails Iraqi PM election win

LBCI
World News
11:13

US says monitoring 'incident' involving oil tanker near Iran

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:09

US and several Arab states urge 'swift adoption' of UN Gaza resolution

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-23

Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13

In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Israeli army accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating Christian politician Elias Hasrouni

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Central Bank of Lebanon launches precautionary measures to remove Lebanon from FATF “grey list,” tightens oversight of non-banking financial institutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:29

Ministry of Tourism announces final report of Jeita Grotto damage assessment committee: No mechanical, geological, or environmental damage recorded

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Northern front on alert: Israel adjusts strategy along Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

UN peacekeepers say Israel built walls inside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Social Affairs ministry issues important statement on pager explosion wounded

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More