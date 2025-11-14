Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details

Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details
2min
Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
 
France, which held the mandate over Lebanon and Syria under the Sykes-Picot agreements, continues to maintain its regional foothold amid growing U.S. influence. 

The administration of French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to advance discussions on the demarcation of the Lebanese-Syrian border.

After providing both countries with historical documents and maps in May, France is now pursuing the next phase of the process. 

The current visit of Macron’s advisor, Anne-Claire Legander, to Lebanon, followed by a planned visit to Syria, is focused on exploring the possibility of launching the border demarcation process, particularly along the eastern and southeastern borders, including the Shebaa Farms. 

Officials note that demarcation along the northern border may be easier, as the Litani River serves as a natural boundary.

Lebanon has informed the French official that it is ready to begin talks with Syria. However, Syria does not appear to be in a hurry, even while showing some interest. 

Syrian sources say their priorities remain other outstanding issues with Lebanon, including detainees, refugees, Syrian deposits in Lebanese banks, agreements signed under the previous regime, and addressing Hezbollah’s involvement in Syria, as well as former regime officials seeking refuge in Lebanon.

The challenge is not limited to land borders. There are also significant complications in demarcating the maritime border. 

Resolving this issue requires agreement among Lebanon, Syria, and Cyprus. While Lebanon has settled its dispute with Cyprus, Syria’s resolution is still pending. Observers note that Turkey’s role in Syria could complicate and delay the process.

