News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details
News Bulletin Reports
14-11-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
France, which held the mandate over Lebanon and Syria under the Sykes-Picot agreements, continues to maintain its regional foothold amid growing U.S. influence.
The administration of French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to advance discussions on the demarcation of the Lebanese-Syrian border.
After providing both countries with historical documents and maps in May, France is now pursuing the next phase of the process.
The current visit of Macron’s advisor, Anne-Claire Legander, to Lebanon, followed by a planned visit to Syria, is focused on exploring the possibility of launching the border demarcation process, particularly along the eastern and southeastern borders, including the Shebaa Farms.
Officials note that demarcation along the northern border may be easier, as the Litani River serves as a natural boundary.
Lebanon has informed the French official that it is ready to begin talks with Syria. However, Syria does not appear to be in a hurry, even while showing some interest.
Syrian sources say their priorities remain other outstanding issues with Lebanon, including detainees, refugees, Syrian deposits in Lebanese banks, agreements signed under the previous regime, and addressing Hezbollah’s involvement in Syria, as well as former regime officials seeking refuge in Lebanon.
The challenge is not limited to land borders. There are also significant complications in demarcating the maritime border.
Resolving this issue requires agreement among Lebanon, Syria, and Cyprus. While Lebanon has settled its dispute with Cyprus, Syria’s resolution is still pending. Observers note that Turkey’s role in Syria could complicate and delay the process.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
France
Syria
Border
Diplomacy
Talks
Next
From Bsous to Washington's front line: Who is Michel Issa, the new US Ambassador to Lebanon?
Lebanon-Saudi relations: Economic and security measures pave way for renewed engagement
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-11
Border pressure mounts as Lebanon rejects Israel’s push to search homes—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-11
Border pressure mounts as Lebanon rejects Israel’s push to search homes—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-03
Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-03
Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-29
Israel considers US warning on Hezbollah disarmament as justification for escalating border actions—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-29
Israel considers US warning on Hezbollah disarmament as justification for escalating border actions—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-07
First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-07
First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Expert assessment: Lebanon's iconic Jeita Grotto cleared for reentry, new restrictions ahead
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Expert assessment: Lebanon's iconic Jeita Grotto cleared for reentry, new restrictions ahead
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Northern front on alert: Israel adjusts strategy along Lebanon border
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Northern front on alert: Israel adjusts strategy along Lebanon border
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
From Bsous to Washington's front line: Who is Michel Issa, the new US Ambassador to Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
From Bsous to Washington's front line: Who is Michel Issa, the new US Ambassador to Lebanon?
0
News Bulletin Reports
00:47
Lebanon-Saudi relations: Economic and security measures pave way for renewed engagement
News Bulletin Reports
00:47
Lebanon-Saudi relations: Economic and security measures pave way for renewed engagement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13
In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13
In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:58
Israeli army accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating Christian politician Elias Hasrouni
Lebanon News
07:58
Israeli army accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating Christian politician Elias Hasrouni
2
Lebanon News
04:56
Central Bank of Lebanon launches precautionary measures to remove Lebanon from FATF “grey list,” tightens oversight of non-banking financial institutions
Lebanon News
04:56
Central Bank of Lebanon launches precautionary measures to remove Lebanon from FATF “grey list,” tightens oversight of non-banking financial institutions
3
Lebanon News
09:19
Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:19
Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
03:29
Ministry of Tourism announces final report of Jeita Grotto damage assessment committee: No mechanical, geological, or environmental damage recorded
Lebanon News
03:29
Ministry of Tourism announces final report of Jeita Grotto damage assessment committee: No mechanical, geological, or environmental damage recorded
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Northern front on alert: Israel adjusts strategy along Lebanon border
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Northern front on alert: Israel adjusts strategy along Lebanon border
6
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads
7
Lebanon News
08:43
UN peacekeepers say Israel built walls inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:43
UN peacekeepers say Israel built walls inside Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
03:19
Social Affairs ministry issues important statement on pager explosion wounded
Lebanon News
03:19
Social Affairs ministry issues important statement on pager explosion wounded
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More