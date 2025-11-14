Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon

Lebanon News
14-11-2025 | 09:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon

The Israeli military on Friday denied building a wall in Lebanon after U.N. peacekeepers said it had built walls in the country's south near the U.N.-demarcated Blue Line, the de facto border.

When asked by AFP about the accusation, the Israeli military said: "The wall is part of a broader (Israeli military) plan whose construction began in 2022. Since the start of the war, and as part of lessons learned from it, the (Israeli military) has been advancing a series of measures, including reinforcing the physical barrier along the northern border."

"It should be emphasised that the wall does not cross the Blue Line," it added.

AFP

Lebanon News

denies

building

inside

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanon-Saudi relations: Economic and security measures pave way for renewed engagement
Saudi Arabia to bolster commercial ties with Lebanon after curbing drug smuggling — Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

UN peacekeepers say Israel built walls inside Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04

'Little Lebanon': Inside Israel's mock village built to train for war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-06

Evacuation alert in Kfar Dounine: Israeli army orders residents to keep clear of building

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-10

Israel’s army destroys new high-rise building in Gaza City

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

From Bsous to Washington's front line: Who is Michel Issa, the new US Ambassador to Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:42

New US Ambassador Michel Issa arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

UN peacekeepers say Israel built walls inside Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
00:47

Lebanon-Saudi relations: Economic and security measures pave way for renewed engagement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-11

Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:39

Lebanon, Poland discuss strengthening ties and support for security and reconstruction

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-10

Syria foils two Islamic State plots to assassinate President al-Sharaa: Sources to Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Israeli army accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating Christian politician Elias Hasrouni

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Saudi Arabia to bolster commercial ties with Lebanon after curbing drug smuggling — Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Central Bank of Lebanon launches precautionary measures to remove Lebanon from FATF “grey list,” tightens oversight of non-banking financial institutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:29

Ministry of Tourism announces final report of Jeita Grotto damage assessment committee: No mechanical, geological, or environmental damage recorded

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

UN peacekeepers say Israel built walls inside Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More