Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon

The Israeli military on Friday denied building a wall in Lebanon after U.N. peacekeepers said it had built walls in the country's south near the U.N.-demarcated Blue Line, the de facto border.



When asked by AFP about the accusation, the Israeli military said: "The wall is part of a broader (Israeli military) plan whose construction began in 2022. Since the start of the war, and as part of lessons learned from it, the (Israeli military) has been advancing a series of measures, including reinforcing the physical barrier along the northern border."



"It should be emphasised that the wall does not cross the Blue Line," it added.



AFP