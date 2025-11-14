News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Northern front on alert: Israel adjusts strategy along Lebanon border
News Bulletin Reports
14-11-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Northern front on alert: Israel adjusts strategy along Lebanon border
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel has updated its northern border defense doctrine in response to developments along the frontier with Lebanon, issuing new orders to the Air Force to ensure rapid response capabilities, including the deployment of attack helicopters, in the event of a sudden escalation.
The adjustments follow lessons drawn from the events of October 7 and aim to reduce response times and prevent potential infiltration operations, which could be carried out by Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force via parachute landings.
Israeli positions on Lebanon remain divided.
Hardliners argue for a military strike on Hezbollah to weaken its capabilities, citing the perceived coordination between the Lebanese Army and the militant group. These officials also claim that the Lebanese military refrains from raiding private homes and other locations to accommodate Israeli demands.
In contrast, other reports indicate a shared optimism in Washington and Tel Aviv regarding a diplomatic path. Hezbollah may face two difficult choices: agree to disarm through the U.S.-French mechanism or confront Israel in a new confrontation supported by Washington.
This cautious optimism stems from statements by Lebanese officials rejecting any enhancement of Hezbollah's military capabilities. Israeli intelligence assessments are also reportedly focusing on exploiting divisions within Lebanon to strengthen their strategic leverage.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Northern
Front
Alert
Israel
Strategy
Lebanon
Border
Next
Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details
Lebanon-Saudi relations: Economic and security measures pave way for renewed engagement
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-19
Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-19
Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-06
Israel keeps northern front open as pressure builds on Lebanon over Hezbollah’s weapons—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-06
Israel keeps northern front open as pressure builds on Lebanon over Hezbollah’s weapons—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-02
Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-02
Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-30
From airstrikes to ground operations: Tel Aviv shifts strategy on Lebanese front
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-30
From airstrikes to ground operations: Tel Aviv shifts strategy on Lebanese front
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Expert assessment: Lebanon's iconic Jeita Grotto cleared for reentry, new restrictions ahead
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Expert assessment: Lebanon's iconic Jeita Grotto cleared for reentry, new restrictions ahead
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
From Bsous to Washington's front line: Who is Michel Issa, the new US Ambassador to Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
From Bsous to Washington's front line: Who is Michel Issa, the new US Ambassador to Lebanon?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
00:47
Lebanon-Saudi relations: Economic and security measures pave way for renewed engagement
News Bulletin Reports
00:47
Lebanon-Saudi relations: Economic and security measures pave way for renewed engagement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13
In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13
In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:58
Israeli army accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating Christian politician Elias Hasrouni
Lebanon News
07:58
Israeli army accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating Christian politician Elias Hasrouni
2
Lebanon News
04:56
Central Bank of Lebanon launches precautionary measures to remove Lebanon from FATF “grey list,” tightens oversight of non-banking financial institutions
Lebanon News
04:56
Central Bank of Lebanon launches precautionary measures to remove Lebanon from FATF “grey list,” tightens oversight of non-banking financial institutions
3
Lebanon News
09:19
Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:19
Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
03:29
Ministry of Tourism announces final report of Jeita Grotto damage assessment committee: No mechanical, geological, or environmental damage recorded
Lebanon News
03:29
Ministry of Tourism announces final report of Jeita Grotto damage assessment committee: No mechanical, geological, or environmental damage recorded
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Northern front on alert: Israel adjusts strategy along Lebanon border
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Northern front on alert: Israel adjusts strategy along Lebanon border
6
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads
7
Lebanon News
08:43
UN peacekeepers say Israel built walls inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:43
UN peacekeepers say Israel built walls inside Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
03:19
Social Affairs ministry issues important statement on pager explosion wounded
Lebanon News
03:19
Social Affairs ministry issues important statement on pager explosion wounded
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More