Northern front on alert: Israel adjusts strategy along Lebanon border

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel has updated its northern border defense doctrine in response to developments along the frontier with Lebanon, issuing new orders to the Air Force to ensure rapid response capabilities, including the deployment of attack helicopters, in the event of a sudden escalation.



The adjustments follow lessons drawn from the events of October 7 and aim to reduce response times and prevent potential infiltration operations, which could be carried out by Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force via parachute landings.



Israeli positions on Lebanon remain divided.



Hardliners argue for a military strike on Hezbollah to weaken its capabilities, citing the perceived coordination between the Lebanese Army and the militant group. These officials also claim that the Lebanese military refrains from raiding private homes and other locations to accommodate Israeli demands.



In contrast, other reports indicate a shared optimism in Washington and Tel Aviv regarding a diplomatic path. Hezbollah may face two difficult choices: agree to disarm through the U.S.-French mechanism or confront Israel in a new confrontation supported by Washington.



This cautious optimism stems from statements by Lebanese officials rejecting any enhancement of Hezbollah's military capabilities. Israeli intelligence assessments are also reportedly focusing on exploiting divisions within Lebanon to strengthen their strategic leverage.