Economy Minister Amer Bisat tells LBCI: "Beirut 1" conference signals renewed Arab engagement

Lebanon News
15-11-2025 | 03:49
High views
Economy Minister Amer Bisat tells LBCI: “Beirut 1” conference signals renewed Arab engagement
Economy Minister Amer Bisat tells LBCI: “Beirut 1” conference signals renewed Arab engagement

Lebanon’s Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bisat said the “Beirut 1” conference reflects “a form of success,” noting that broad participation — including an initiative by Saudi representatives to attend — is “a very positive beginning.”

Speaking to LBCI’s Nharkom Said TV show, Bisat said the conference aims to “break the stagnation and disconnection” that have isolated Lebanon in recent years, adding that the government seeks to reconnect the country economically with its Arab surroundings, its diaspora, and “our Arab brothers.”

He emphasized that the goal is to “create a new narrative about Lebanon.”

Bisat also noted ongoing “transformations, changes, and greater control over the ports,” saying these measures send clear signals that “the right path has begun.”

Expert assessment: Lebanon's iconic Jeita Grotto cleared for reentry, new restrictions ahead
