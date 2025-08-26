Lebanese Presidency apologizes after US envoy’s remarks spark backlash

Lebanon News
26-08-2025 | 09:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Presidency apologizes after US envoy’s remarks spark backlash
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Presidency apologizes after US envoy’s remarks spark backlash

Lebanon's Presidency on Tuesday expressed regret over remarks made by visiting U.S. envoy Tom Barrack during an exchange with journalists at Baabda Palace, after the comments triggered outrage on social media.

In a statement, the Presidency said it “regrets the words that were unintentionally made from its platform by one of its guests today,” stressing its “absolute respect for human dignity in general” and reiterating its “deep appreciation for all journalists and accredited media representatives in particular.”

The statement saluted reporters for their “efforts and dedication in fulfilling their professional and national duties.”

Barrack’s comments, made earlier in the day during a briefing with journalists, were widely criticized online as dismissive toward the press. The incident quickly drew public anger, prompting the presidency to distance itself from the envoy’s tone while reaffirming its respect for the media.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Presidency

Apologize

US

Envoy

Tom Barrack

Remarks

Backlash

LBCI Next
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon
Lebanon-Syria technical talks: A potential turning point?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Lebanese Presidency statement following US delegation meeting: Adherence to joint US-Lebanese statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-28

Lebanese officials discuss US proposal ahead of envoy’s return

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-22

Macron to convene defense council Sunday after US Iran strikes: Presidency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-08

US envoy’s cautious tone reflects Lebanon’s mixed response to US proposal—The details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Between style and statecraft: US envoy Morgan Ortagus lives Beirut life

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tom Barrack and the press: US envoy's words ignite debate over diplomatic etiquette

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Exclusive state control over arms: The central message of US delegation's visit to Beirut—Key discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Jumblatt discusses the latest developments with Tom Barrack and US delegation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-22

Selective accountability: Lebanese Parliament acts on Bouchikian amid demands for broader justice

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-20

South Syria violence death toll tops 1,000, monitor reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-15

Massive wildfire erupts in Batroun’s mountainous region (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-29

Hezbollah's arsenal remains: Lebanon stalls on disarmament as international community awaits

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Lebanese Presidency apologizes after US envoy’s remarks spark backlash

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

Riad Salameh released on the largest bail in Lebanon's history

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

US delegation from Baabda: Lebanon must act on Hezbollah disarmament before asking about Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Lebanon signs $250 million World Bank loan for reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Lebanese PM meets US congressional delegation, reaffirms state monopoly on arms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Between style and statecraft: US envoy Morgan Ortagus lives Beirut life

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More