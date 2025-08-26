Lebanese Presidency apologizes after US envoy’s remarks spark backlash

Lebanon's Presidency on Tuesday expressed regret over remarks made by visiting U.S. envoy Tom Barrack during an exchange with journalists at Baabda Palace, after the comments triggered outrage on social media.



In a statement, the Presidency said it “regrets the words that were unintentionally made from its platform by one of its guests today,” stressing its “absolute respect for human dignity in general” and reiterating its “deep appreciation for all journalists and accredited media representatives in particular.”



The statement saluted reporters for their “efforts and dedication in fulfilling their professional and national duties.”



Barrack’s comments, made earlier in the day during a briefing with journalists, were widely criticized online as dismissive toward the press. The incident quickly drew public anger, prompting the presidency to distance itself from the envoy’s tone while reaffirming its respect for the media.