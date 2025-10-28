Israel-Lebanon situation: Israel sees large-scale conflict with Hezbollah as likely

News Bulletin Reports
28-10-2025 | 13:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel-Lebanon situation: Israel sees large-scale conflict with Hezbollah as likely
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel-Lebanon situation: Israel sees large-scale conflict with Hezbollah as likely

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israeli military and intelligence assessments now treat a major war with Lebanon as a likely eventuality, one that would penetrate well deep into Lebanese territory.

In that context, Israel has asked Washington for permission to continue precision strikes on what it describes as arms shipments to Hezbollah—actions Jerusalem says are necessary to blunt a direct threat to its national security and that it views as violations of the ceasefire.

An intelligence report reviewed by Israeli authorities alleges that Hezbollah moved hundreds of rockets from Syria into Lebanon, most of them short-range, as part of a broad effort to strengthen the group's strike capabilities and prepare for possible operations against Israel. The report and other military assessments say the group has been extracting lessons from the recent war and adapting its tactics.

Across northern Israel, from the Ramat David base to the international border, air traffic has been heavy and the army has increased troop deployments, reflecting heightened readiness. 

Israeli planners say that if large-scale hostilities break out, the fighting would demand a far broader and longer land campaign than recent operations in Gaza or Syria—with extensive use of armored columns and tanks, heavier air and ground fire support, and expanded logistical and force-protection systems for ground troops.

At the same time, Israeli planning assumes Hezbollah could pursue complex cross-border incursions on multiple axes intended to disperse and disorient Israeli forces. 

Jerusalem is also monitoring the group's reported efforts to enhance its unmanned aerial vehicle unit 127 and to field more anti-tank guided missiles aimed at nearby Israeli communities, developments that would complicate any ground advance and widen the geographic scope of combat.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Lebanon

Situation

Conflict

War

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Diplomatic race in Beirut: Can US and Egypt prevent another war?
Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04

Israel targets engineering equipment: Lebanon border zone sees new raids

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-23

US VP departs Israel as Tel Aviv intensifies threats toward Hamas and Hezbollah—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-17

Hezbollah MP says Israel creating buffer zone as Lebanon’s government ‘fails’ to act

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Political debate: Lebanon's 2026 elections at risk as Parliament and Cabinet clash over electoral law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Hezbollah weapons clearance: Israeli strikes continue as Lebanese Army accelerates southern operations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:47

Diplomatic race in Beirut: Can US and Egypt prevent another war?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27

Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-08

Israel's war within: Jerusalem shooting mirrors wider regional chaos

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-25

Israel's Channel 12 says car explodes in Tel Aviv, injuries reported

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

Israel's Netanyahu orders immediate 'powerful strikes' on Gaza: PM office

LBCI
World News
2025-10-24

Thousands of children at risk of death in Sudan's besieged al-Fashir: UN

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

US envoy Ortagus to meet Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister to assess South Lebanon social centers amid developments: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:34

Lebanon's fuel prices updated

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Hezbollah weapons clearance: Israeli strikes continue as Lebanese Army accelerates southern operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Amer Bisat to LBCI : Government taking firm action to regulate private generators

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Israel-Lebanon situation: Israel sees large-scale conflict with Hezbollah as likely

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

President Aoun: Security forces have consistently triumphed over terrorists through great sacrifices

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus begins Lebanon visit with meeting Speaker Berri

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More