The United Arab Emirates on Friday summoned the Israeli ambassador over Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Doha on Tuesday, Israeli broadcaster KAN reported.



There was no immediate comment from the UAE and Israeli foreign ministries.



Doha will host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit this Sunday and Monday to discuss the Israeli attack.



UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has toured Gulf countries this week to coordinate positions after the attack, his diplomatic adviser said on Thursday.





