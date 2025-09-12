News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UAE summons Israeli ambassador over Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Doha: Israel's KAN
Middle East News
12-09-2025 | 04:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UAE summons Israeli ambassador over Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Doha: Israel's KAN
The United Arab Emirates on Friday summoned the Israeli ambassador over Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Doha on Tuesday, Israeli broadcaster KAN reported.
There was no immediate comment from the UAE and Israeli foreign ministries.
Doha will host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit this Sunday and Monday to discuss the Israeli attack.
UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has toured Gulf countries this week to coordinate positions after the attack, his diplomatic adviser said on Thursday.
Reuters
Middle East News
UAE
Israel
Ambassador
Attack
Hamas
Leaders
Qatar
Doha
Next
UAE says summons Israel envoy to condemn 'cowardly' Qatar attack
Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli raids on Yemen
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Islamic Jihad says Israel's targeting of Hamas leaders 'blatant criminal act'
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Islamic Jihad says Israel's targeting of Hamas leaders 'blatant criminal act'
0
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Jordan, Kuwait, UAE condemn Israel's attack on Qatar
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Jordan, Kuwait, UAE condemn Israel's attack on Qatar
0
Middle East News
07:27
UAE says summons Israel envoy to condemn 'cowardly' Qatar attack
Middle East News
07:27
UAE says summons Israel envoy to condemn 'cowardly' Qatar attack
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-25
Turkey calls Israel's strike on Gaza hospital 'attack on press freedom'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-25
Turkey calls Israel's strike on Gaza hospital 'attack on press freedom'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:37
US State Secretary to meet Qatar PM Friday
World News
07:37
US State Secretary to meet Qatar PM Friday
0
Middle East News
07:27
UAE says summons Israel envoy to condemn 'cowardly' Qatar attack
Middle East News
07:27
UAE says summons Israel envoy to condemn 'cowardly' Qatar attack
0
Middle East News
03:58
Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli raids on Yemen
Middle East News
03:58
Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli raids on Yemen
0
Middle East News
03:21
Qatar PM to meet top US officials on Friday after Israeli attack in Doha
Middle East News
03:21
Qatar PM to meet top US officials on Friday after Israeli attack in Doha
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:30
Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service
Lebanon News
11:30
Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-10
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-10
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-21
UNIFIL Commander tours South Lebanon, reaffirms support for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2025-08-21
UNIFIL Commander tours South Lebanon, reaffirms support for Lebanese Army
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:30
Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service
Lebanon News
11:30
Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses
3
Lebanon News
10:00
Avichay Adraee conducts field tour in southern Lebanon (Pictures)
Lebanon News
10:00
Avichay Adraee conducts field tour in southern Lebanon (Pictures)
4
Lebanon News
08:15
Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations
Lebanon News
08:15
Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations
5
Lebanon News
13:10
PM Salam condemns Avichay Adraee provocation near Khiam, urges full withdrawal
Lebanon News
13:10
PM Salam condemns Avichay Adraee provocation near Khiam, urges full withdrawal
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
France steps up in Lebanon: Le Drian pushes Army support and reform talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
France steps up in Lebanon: Le Drian pushes Army support and reform talks
7
Lebanon Economy
11:21
IMF: Team of experts to visit Lebanon this month
Lebanon Economy
11:21
IMF: Team of experts to visit Lebanon this month
8
Lebanon News
13:20
Syrian FM Al-Shaibani to visit beirut, government source tells LBCI
Lebanon News
13:20
Syrian FM Al-Shaibani to visit beirut, government source tells LBCI
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More