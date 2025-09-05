Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar withdraws from cabinet session, citing political stance

Lebanese Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar told LBCI on Friday that he withdrew from the cabinet session in line with his political positions and in protest over a specific item on the agenda, stressing that his move did not amount to resigning from the government.



Haidar explained that the session was a continuation of previous ones, and therefore he could not remain.



“All respect goes to the army commander, but our stance is political. Let us wait and see what comes out of the session,” he said.



The minister emphasized that his bloc had from the outset called for a national defense strategy, adding that while Israel is not required to comply with any measures, Lebanon is expected to implement everything. “This is the core problem,” he noted.



Haidar also underlined the importance of dialogue, arguing that it can bring Lebanese closer together and help reach a consensus solution. “Rejecting dialogue means choosing confrontation,