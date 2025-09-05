Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar withdraws from cabinet session, citing political stance

Lebanon News
05-09-2025 | 09:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar withdraws from cabinet session, citing political stance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar withdraws from cabinet session, citing political stance

Lebanese Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar told LBCI on Friday that he withdrew from the cabinet session in line with his political positions and in protest over a specific item on the agenda, stressing that his move did not amount to resigning from the government.

Haidar explained that the session was a continuation of previous ones, and therefore he could not remain. 

“All respect goes to the army commander, but our stance is political. Let us wait and see what comes out of the session,” he said.

The minister emphasized that his bloc had from the outset called for a national defense strategy, adding that while Israel is not required to comply with any measures, Lebanon is expected to implement everything. “This is the core problem,” he noted.

Haidar also underlined the importance of dialogue, arguing that it can bring Lebanese closer together and help reach a consensus solution. “Rejecting dialogue means choosing confrontation,

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Mohammad Haidar

Labor Minister

Cabinet Session

LBCI Next
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29

Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

Cabinet session ends at Baabda after army presents disarmament plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Amal, Hezbollah ministers walk out of cabinet session

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Cabinet session opens at Baabda Palace with tribute to Hassan Rifai

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Lebanese army to extend authority nationwide under phased weapons withdrawal plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:54

Speaker Berri welcomes government formula, warns against street protests

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Lebanon cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons under state control

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

Cabinet session ends at Baabda after army presents disarmament plan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-11

Lebanese Parliament forms subcommittee to review immunity lift request for MP George Bouchikian

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-03

Passenger traffic at Beirut Airport surges nearly 40% in August

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-07

Seven months of ceasefire violations: New Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon as US mediation advances

LBCI
Sports News
2025-07-22

Qatar confirms talks over hosting 2036 Games

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

New York Times: Lebanon faces US aid cuts and possible Israeli offensive without decisive Hezbollah disarmament plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Breaking: Minister Fadi Makki submits resignation to President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:32

Lebanese Army raises readiness to 75% ahead of cabinet session, denies full mobilization reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Army reinforcements seen in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Commander Haykal concludes plan presentation to cabinet

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Amal, Hezbollah ministers walk out of cabinet session

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

Cabinet session ends at Baabda after army presents disarmament plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:59

Lebanese Cabinet to meet over army plan to restrict Hezbollah’s weapons amid party’s opposition

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:15

President Aoun returns judiciary law to cabinet over concerns

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More