Israeli military expresses regret after drone malfunction in Lebanon

Lebanon News
29-08-2025 | 02:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli military expresses regret after drone malfunction in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli military expresses regret after drone malfunction in Lebanon

The Israeli military expressed its regret for the "injury" of Lebanese soldiers due to a technical malfunction during a strike in southern Lebanon that targeted Hezbollah infrastructure, a spokesperson said on Friday.

The Lebanese army said on Thursday that two military personnel were killed and two wounded when an Israeli drone crashed and then exploded in the Ras Naqoura area of southern Lebanon.


Reuters 
 

Lebanon News

Israeli

Military

Drone

Malfunction

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Fuel prices in Lebanon fluctuate
Lebanon Foreign Ministry praises UN Security Council for extending UNIFIL mandate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-24

Three killed in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-28

Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-28

Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-26

Israeli drone strike targets Bobcat vehicle in South Lebanon, causes several injuries

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanon's Finance Minister submits draft 2026 budget to Cabinet

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:42

Fuel prices in Lebanon fluctuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:30

Lebanon Foreign Ministry praises UN Security Council for extending UNIFIL mandate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

President Aoun mourns army soldiers in Ras Naqoura: Army pays with blood to maintain stability in the South

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-26

Negotiations await US envoy's decision: Hezbollah disarmament remains a priority for Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-27

From Lebanon to Syria: Israel doubts US diplomatic push

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-27

Voices from the border: Holding ground amid debate over Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Lebanon’s General Security warns public against “THE MOSSAD” social media pages

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

UN Security Council renews UNIFIL’s mandate for one last year; Here is the full renewal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Tensions rise as Israel increases military pressure on Lebanon and Syria — Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

President Aoun mourns army soldiers in Ras Naqoura: Army pays with blood to maintain stability in the South

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

From jobs to safety: How UNIFIL’s withdrawal will impact South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Macron tells Aoun Lebanese army’s exclusive weapons plan has broad European, international support

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More