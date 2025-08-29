News
Israeli military expresses regret after drone malfunction in Lebanon
Lebanon News
29-08-2025 | 02:33
Israeli military expresses regret after drone malfunction in Lebanon
The Israeli military expressed its regret for the "injury" of Lebanese soldiers due to a technical malfunction during a strike in southern Lebanon that targeted Hezbollah infrastructure, a spokesperson said on Friday.
The Lebanese army said on Thursday that two military personnel were killed and two wounded when an Israeli drone crashed and then exploded in the Ras Naqoura area of southern Lebanon.
Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
