US envoys Witkoff, Kushner visited Gaza Strip: Israeli army

The Israeli military said that U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited the Gaza Strip on Saturday, as a ceasefire announced by Israel entered its second day.



Israel's army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir conducted a field tour in Gaza with "U.S. envoy to the Middle East, Mr Steven 'Steve' Witkoff, Mr Jared Kushner, and the Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper," the Israeli military said in a statement.





AFP