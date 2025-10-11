News
US envoys Witkoff, Kushner visited Gaza Strip: Israeli army
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-10-2025 | 13:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US envoys Witkoff, Kushner visited Gaza Strip: Israeli army
The Israeli military said that U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited the Gaza Strip on Saturday, as a ceasefire announced by Israel entered its second day.
Israel's army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir conducted a field tour in Gaza with "U.S. envoy to the Middle East, Mr Steven 'Steve' Witkoff, Mr Jared Kushner, and the Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper," the Israeli military said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Envoys
Steve Witkoff
Jared Kushner
Gaza
Israel
Army
