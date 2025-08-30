Lebanon’s Grand Mufti meets PM Salam, stresses state-building and national unity

Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian received Prime Minister Judge Nawaf Salam at Dar al-Fatwa, where Salam held a private meeting with the mufti before joining a session of the Supreme Islamic Sharia Council.



The prime minister congratulated Derian on the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday and discussed the latest developments in Lebanon.



According to Dar al-Fatwa’s media office, Salam emphasized that “rebuilding the state must remain the hallmark of this difficult and sensitive phase Lebanon is going through, no matter how severe the storms or obstacles.”



He added: “We will continue our efforts on the necessary reforms and extending state authority across the country through our own capabilities. Despite the challenges, our strongest tools remain national unity, determination, and optimism, which will allow us to safeguard our wounded homeland from the ongoing Israeli aggression. The government’s actions aim to consolidate a strong and just state in the interest of Lebanon and its citizens. The Cabinet will spare no effort in protecting every inch of the country.”



Derian praised Salam’s wisdom, patience, and efforts, noting his engagement in local, Arab, and international contacts to overcome obstacles facing governance. He also expressed his commitment to supporting and backing the government in its national work despite the successive crises it faces.